Bigg Boss 12 Day 45 Episode 46 October 31 2018 preview: As all the housemates are busy in BB Gaon Waalo Ki Rangoli task, where they have been divided into two teams, Gupta parivaar and Shinde parivaar, the contestants have to create rangolis and also make sure to destroy the rangolis made by the rival teammates. Amidst all this, it is expected that a massive fight between Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra will take place in today’s episode. All is not well between Karanvir and Sreesanth since last week’s due to which in some previous episodes Karanvir was seen upset.

Karanvir had also tried to resolve the matter with Sreesanth but he had ignored him. Dipika did try to intervene in the matter but it did not get resolve. In the promo teaser of today’s episode, a massive fight between Sreesanth and Karanvir is shown where all the housemates are trying to calm down Sreesanth, who is bursting on Karanvir like anything. Meanwhile, Karanvir is seen standing or listening to everything Sreesanth is saying silently, but the latter is now able to control his temper.

Apart from having a fight with Karanvir, Sreesanth will also have a fight with Vikas Gupta who has recently entered the show and leading his team Gupta parivaar in the ongoing task. Sreesanth is gaining popularity day by day in the reality TV show and is emerging as one of the best contenders among the existing contestants. Among the ones who are currently present in the house including Karanvir, Jasleen, Romil, Deepak, Srishty, Dipika, Surbhi, Sreesanth is emerging on the top of popularity charts and is giving more content to the show than others.

Apart from Sreesanth, the two new entrants Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde are also trying to add some masala to the show, which is has not witnessed any big controversy in the ongoing season.

.@sreesanth36 nahi rehna chahte hain @lostboy54 ki team mein aur shuru kar di hai unhone planning revenge ke liye! Kya hoga iska anjaam? Dekhiye #BiggBoss12 mein aaj raat 9 baje. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/rRkKYcaZjv — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 31, 2018

