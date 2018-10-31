Bigg Boss 12 Day 45 Episode 46 October 31 2018 LIVE written updates: Amid the BB Gaon Waalo Ki Rangoli task, a massive fight is expected to erupt between Sreesanth and Karanvir. Meanwhile, Karanvir is asking for an advice from Vikas Gupta who conveys it to Karanvir that he is not taking leads in the game and does not come forward as a leader.
Updating …
Live Updates
Sreesanth and Vikas Gupta enter into an argument
Jasleen, Vikas Gupta and other housemates enter into an argument with Sreesanth during the BB Gaon Waalo Ki Rangoli task as they were raising an issue with Sreesanth sitting at a particular place in the house which was not allowed during the task.
.@lostboy54 ne bulaya @sreesanth36 ko badtameez, jisse #BB12 ke ghar mein bana jhagde ka mahaul. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/Z8IbrNpXlB— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 31, 2018
Karanvir takes advice from Vikas Gupta
Karanvir is taking some advice from Vikas Gupta asking him to tell where he is going wrong. Vikas Gupta tells him that he is not taking a lead in the game. Vikas Gupta said that Karanvir has to play the game like a leader.