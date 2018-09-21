Bigg Boss 12 Day 5 Episode 6 September 21 2018 LIVE written updates: Bigg Boss Day 5 will witness new controversies, interesting issues after Kriti and Roshmi were made the first captains of the season. The Day 4 of one of the most interesting reality TV shows saw Sreesanth and Shivashish having an argument over an abuse issue and an interesting captaincy task where Anup Jalota played the role of a king who has three queens.
Romil Choudhary, Nirmal Singh and KV Bohra nominated
Housemates nominate Romil Choudhary, Nirmal Singh and KV Bohra for the next week's elimination.
RomilChoudhary-SourabhPatel plan strategies
Romil Choudhary and Sourabh Patel are having discussions on their playing strategies in the Bigg Boss 12 house.
Sreesanth breaks down again!
Missing his family members, S Sreesanth has once again become emotional.
Housemates wake up to the song 'Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Bandh Ho'
On Day 5, housemates wake up to the beats of 'Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Bandh Ho'.