Bigg Boss 12 Episode 6 September 21 2018 LIVE written updates: Romil Choudhary, Nirmal Singh and KV Bohra nominated for next week’s elimination

Bigg Boss 12 Episode 6 September 21 2018 LIVE written updates: Bigg Boss Day 5 will witness new controversies, interesting issues after Kriti and Roshmi were made the first captains of the season. The Day 4 of one of the most interesting reality TV shows saw Sreesanth and Shivashish having an argument over an abuse issue and an interesting captaincy task where Anup Jalota played the role of a king who has three queens.