Bigg Boss 12 Day 50 Episode 51 November 5 2018 preview: After the Weekend Ka Vaar power-packed episode and following the eviction of Urvashi Vani, the conversations among the contestants in the Bigg Boss house is going to get heat up as it is going to be a nomination’s night and according to the preview teaser of today’s episode, Sreesanth is expected to flip sides once again and will nominate those who are not expecting it from him. Sreesanth has been infamous for his aggressive attitude in the show so far. Meanwhile, today’s episode packs some drama as Shivashish will take some extreme step which wouldn’t be appreciated by Bigg Boss at all.

According to show’s teaser, Shivashish is planning to escape from the Bigg Boss house but what’s the reason behind this extreme step of his will only get clear in today’s episode. Shivashish has been in the show for the very first but he hasn’t pulled in any major controversies and nighter he is being rated high on entertainment charts. It could be a part of some planning by the contestant but will it this step turn a major boost in his popularity, will be known later.

Nominations mein badal di @sreesanth36 ne poori game aur liya Happy Club ke members ka naam! Kya yeh strategy padegi unhi par bhaari? Dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje for all the tamasha! #BB12 pic.twitter.com/IXABbDP67c — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 5, 2018

Aakhir aisi kya majboori aa gayi jiske wajah se #ShivashishMishra ne liya ghar se bhaagne ka faisla? Dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje for all the drama! #BB12 pic.twitter.com/ddflti3Grl — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 5, 2018

Meanwhile, Urvashi Vani who was evicted in Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode has termed Deepak Thakur as her biggest enemy and said that he won’t win the show. Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani participated in Bigg Boss 12 as jodi (couple), however, the jodi concept was later dissolved by Bigg Boss. Both shared a friendly bond but issues started building up after Bigg Boss dissolved the concept of jodis in the show. Deepak and Urvashi started having arguments over small issues which took shape in the form of big fights, and ultimately the relationship between them from being a friendly one turned into a bitter one.

