Bigg Boss 12 Day 50 Episode 51 November 5 2018 LIVE written updates: The Bigg Boss house is all set to get more adventurous after two days weekend ka vaar episodes. On one side it is going to be Sreesanth who will once again flip his sides when the nominations will begin while Shivashish may take some extreme step by trying to escape from the house.
Updating …
Live Updates
Nomination round for this week starts
Being the captain of the house, Sreesanth has the right to nominate 7 contestants. In first go, he takes the name of Deepak Thakur, Surbhi Rana whom he also considers as a strong contestant.
Jasleen Matharu tries to motivate Shivashish Mishra
Being stopped from taking the extreme step of running from the Bigg Boss house, Jasleen is trying to boast Shivashish confidence to play the game with spirit.
Sreesanth is thinking on how to work on his strategies while Megha Dhade believes that she is stuck among a group of some weird people.
Dipika believes that Deepak Thakur tries to react on every matter where she was also supported by Rohit Suchanti. On the other side, Surbhi Rana, Shivashish, Karanvir are trying to make Shivashish understand that escaping the house is a wrong step.
Shivashish is a strong man, believes Surbhi Rana
Surbhi Rana is of the view that Shivashish is a strong man and shouldn't take such kind of a step. Meanwhile, after getting down, Shivashish get into an argument with Deepak Thakur.
Meanwhile, housemates think that Shivashish is just trying to create a scene by climbing the wall of the house. Karanvir Bohra tries to convince him and brings him down.
Shivashish is trying to escape from Bigg Boss house
Thinking of meeting a psychiatrist, Shivashish tries to escape from the Bigg Boss house and has climbed the wall. Meanwhile, all the other housemates are trying to convince him and not to take any extreme step.
Kyun liya #ShivashishMishra ne ghar se bhaagne ka faisla? Come back after a short break to find out! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/zNH5UcP1HL— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 5, 2018
Shivashish is not feeling got in the Bigg Boss house
Shivashish is not feeling good in the Bigg Boss house and is discussing the same matter with Jasleen. Meanwhile, Jasleen says that Shivashish is appearing as if he's lost.
#ShivashishMishra nahi feel kar rahe hain accha #BiggBoss12 ke ghar mein aur #JasleenMatharu thinks that he's lost. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/tyc82uCimm— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 5, 2018
Jasleen Matharu and Shivashish Mishra discuss something personal
Some secret conversation is going on between Shivashish Mishra and Jasleen Matharu. Jasleen says that Shivashish is annoying her for no reason and he is the only friend of her who is left in the house.
#JasleenMatharu thinks that #ShivashishMishra is annoying her for no reason and she's got no friends in this house except him! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/ZnC9AtYjsZ— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 5, 2018