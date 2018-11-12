Bigg Boss 12 Day 57 Episode 58 November 12 2018 LIVE written updates: The housemates were seen in relaxed state after the weekend ka vaar with Salman Khan where no contestant was eliminated on Sunday but their relaxed state was soon hampered by another task through which almost all the housemates suffered. The results of the task decided the fate of contestants and about their nominations in this week’s eliminations. Following the task, the contestants who have been nominated for this week’s eliminations are Jasleen, Srishty, Sreesanth, Shivashish, and Rohit Suchanti.
Among several things which took place in the Bigg Boss house today, Rohit Suchanti feels that he was generating some feelings for Srishty Rode. Even Jasleen Matharu discussed it with Rohit that they both were looking good together. Meanwhile, Rohit Suchanti is waiting for Srishty Rode’s reaction and is assuming that whether she is taking him in her discussions happening with other housemates.
Meanwhile, several arguments also took place in the Bigg Boss house between Sreesanth and Karanvir and another one between Deepak Thakur and Megha Thade. Sreesanth and Karanvir who have a history of serious fights in this season once again locked up horns over some issue of punishment and soon it turned into a heated argument between the two celebrity contestants.
In another fight, Deepak Thakur and Megha Thade exchanged heated arguments after Deepak judged Megha’s conduct to help Sreesanth. This made Megha extremely upset with Deepak, following which both exchanged a heated conversation. Other housemates did try to calm down Megha but she seemed to be in no mood to let of the argument and kept bursting out at Deepak.
Earlier in yesterday’s weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan grilled Dipika Kakkar over her conduct and decision to support Karanvir Bohra. She was also trolled on social media for supporting Karanvir. However, former Bigg Boss winner Gauhar Khan came out in the support of Dipika and said that her conduct was absolutely right.
Meanwhile, the reason for the argument between Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohara erupted over some talks about punishment. Both the contestants in previous episodes have indulged in several ugly fights.
The argument between Megha and Deepak erupted after the latter said that it was wrong on Megha's part to help Sreesanth. Though other housemates did intervene to normalise the situation but Megha seem to be in no mood to calm herself down.
Deepak Thakur and Megha have also entered into an argument which is getting bigger second after second.
Sreesanth is extremely upset with Karanvir and the moment has triggered another argument between the two. Meanwhile, Shivashish, who has developed a soft corner for Sreesanth is trying to calm him down.
Sreesanth and Karanvir who in the past have had several disputes over each other's conduct in the house have once again entered into an argument and another war of words has started again.
Jasleen, Srishty, Rohit, Sreesanth and Shivashish get nominated
So far Jasleen, Srishty, Shivashish, Sreesanth and Rohit Suchanti have been nominated for this week's elimination. Meanwhile, Surbhi Rana feels that Sreesanth is a nice man but he strategise his way of playing a lot.
Rohit Suchanti feels he should get a chance to prove himself
Meanwhile, Rohit Suchanti is off the view that he should get some more time in the Bigg Boss house to prove himself and therefore he is giving out the reason for not being nominated.
Surbhi Rana and Sreesanth perform the task
Sreesanth and Surbhi Rana, who in the past few weeks have not shared a friendly bond in the house, are performing the task together. During the task, Surbhi Rana got the chance to free her from the nominations which eventually led to Sreesanth's nomination.
Housemates struggle in the new task
All the contestants who are participating in the new task are currently struggling through it. Meanwhile, Deepak Thakur has got a helmet for Somi Khan which she accepted, but will this get her nominated.
