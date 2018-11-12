Bigg Boss 12 Day 57 Episode 58 November 12 2018 LIVE written updates: The housemates were seen in relaxed state after the weekend ka vaar with Salman Khan where no contestant was eliminated on Sunday but their relaxed state was soon hampered by another task through which almost all the housemates suffered. The results of the task decided the fate of contestants and about their nominations in this week’s eliminations. Following the task, the contestants who have been nominated for this week’s eliminations are Jasleen, Srishty, Sreesanth, Shivashish, and Rohit Suchanti.

Among several things which took place in the Bigg Boss house today, Rohit Suchanti feels that he was generating some feelings for Srishty Rode. Even Jasleen Matharu discussed it with Rohit that they both were looking good together. Meanwhile, Rohit Suchanti is waiting for Srishty Rode’s reaction and is assuming that whether she is taking him in her discussions happening with other housemates.

.@imrohitsuchanti ka dil ab dhadakne laga hai @SrSrishty ke liye aur woh ab bas unke palatne ka karte hain intezaar! Don't forget to watch #BB12 tonight at 9 PM for all the gossip. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/moFxgF2qLQ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 12, 2018

Meanwhile, several arguments also took place in the Bigg Boss house between Sreesanth and Karanvir and another one between Deepak Thakur and Megha Thade. Sreesanth and Karanvir who have a history of serious fights in this season once again locked up horns over some issue of punishment and soon it turned into a heated argument between the two celebrity contestants.

In another fight, Deepak Thakur and Megha Thade exchanged heated arguments after Deepak judged Megha’s conduct to help Sreesanth. This made Megha extremely upset with Deepak, following which both exchanged a heated conversation. Other housemates did try to calm down Megha but she seemed to be in no mood to let of the argument and kept bursting out at Deepak.

Earlier in yesterday’s weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan grilled Dipika Kakkar over her conduct and decision to support Karanvir Bohra. She was also trolled on social media for supporting Karanvir. However, former Bigg Boss winner Gauhar Khan came out in the support of Dipika and said that her conduct was absolutely right.

