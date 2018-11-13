Bigg Boss 12 Day 58 Episode 59 November 13 2018 LIVE written updates: After yesterday’s nominations where Sreesanth, Shivashish, Jasleen, Srishty and Rohit have been nominated for this week’s elimination, the housemates are experiencing a new task in which Sreesanth and Romil Chaudhary are portraying themselves as hitmen. In the task, the hitmen on the basis of their mutual decision are targeting other housemates amid other strategies to defeat them in the game. Both the hitmen are acting on some token money and target the contestants.

Amid the task, Sreesanth and Romil Choudhary who have not shared a friendly bond between themselves for a change displayed a better team spirit in comparison to the previous task. Amid the task, a minor argument between Dipika Kakkar and Surbhi Rana took place as one of them was trying to enter the Hitmen strategy cabin.

.@sreesanth36 aur #RomilChoudhary banne waale hain #BB12 ke ghar mein hitmen! Kis gharwale ki supaari lekar woh kar denge unhe captaincy ki daavedaari se bahar? Dekhna na bhulein #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje. pic.twitter.com/Ox8oCYUof7 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 13, 2018

Live Updates

For all the latest Bigg Boss News, download NewsX App