Bigg Boss 12 Day 59 Episode 60 November 14 2018 LIVE written updates: Housemates on Wednesday are going through the captaincy task where Romil Choudhary and Sreesanth have been performing hitmen role and targeting contestants one by one through mutual decisions. However, amid the task, and during the discussion about who will be the next captain of the house, an epic war of word erupted between Surbhi Rana and Deepak Thakur. Surbhi Rana was basically upset with Deepak over owning the captaincy for the week to follow. Surbhi Rana lost her cool when Deepak Thakur allegedly called her selfish in her want of becoming the next captain of the house.
Following this, Surbhi Rana recalled past instances when she had given up her chance of becoming the house captain for her friends in the house. She literally went mad on Deepak and lost her cool. Meanwhile, Deepak Thakur continued to make her understand and tried to low down the situation but Surbhi Rana did not listen to him or any other housemates. She later said that it was the end of the happy club in the house, whose members were Romil Choudhary, Surbhi Rana and Deepak Thakur.
Live Updates
Megha also feels that the contestants in the house do not respect the game. Megha is one of the strongest contestant in the Bigg Boss house.
Meanwhile, Dipika and Deepak are trying to make Sreesanth laugh who is feeling a little upset over some issue. On the other side, Megha is feeling annoyed with Surbhi Rana's behaviour in the house.
Jasleen Matharu gets emotional
Jasleen Matharu is feeling a little emotional. Shivashish Mishra reaches up to her and tries to console her.
Romil Choudhary is also one of the contendor for the captaincy as he has more coins. Meanwhile, Deepak Thakur and Dipika are having some conversation with Sreesanth and is trying to explain him something.
Romil Choudhary is asking Sreesanth to attack Somi Khan to which he has agreed. Meanwhile, apart from Deepak, Surbhi Rana, Shivashish Mishra has also become the contendor for the captaincy.
Romil Choudhary and Sreesanth are having a heated conversation over the bid to target the next contestant. However, Sreesanth later apologised to him and ended the conversation.
Shivashish talks about happy club
Sreesanth has finally got the chance to attack Deepak Thakur in the ongoing captaincy task but Romil Choudhary is not satisfied with this and both have entered into an argument.
#BB12 ke dono hitmen aapas mein bhid gaye hain #DeepaThakur ki supaari lene ki baat par. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/0QiKIGO3xm— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 14, 2018
Following an argument with Romil Choudhary, Surbhi Rana and Sreesanth are having an intense discussion about the captaincy task. Also, according to the teaser of today's episode, a heated argument between Surbhi Rana and Deepak Thakur will also take place.
#SurbhiRana and @sreesanth36 are having an intense discussion about the task. Kya ho paayenge woh shaant? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @MaybellineIndia pic.twitter.com/qUknbB6KhJ— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 14, 2018
Argument erupts between Surbhi Rana and Romil Choudhary
Surbhi Rana and Romil Choudhary, who have so far shared a friendly bond between themselves, have entered into an argument. It has been very rare that both a difference of understanding. The argument erupted amid the captaincy task where Romil was portraying as hitmen.
#BB12 mein #SurbhiRana aur #RomilChoudhary ke beech hui takraar kya laayegi Happy Club mein daraar? #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/ukKDZAM3EW— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 14, 2018