Bigg Boss 12 Day 59 Episode 60 November 14 2018 LIVE written updates: Housemates on Wednesday are going through the captaincy task where Romil Choudhary and Sreesanth have been performing hitmen role and targeting contestants one by one through mutual decisions. However, amid the task, and during the discussion about who will be the next captain of the house, an epic war of word erupted between Surbhi Rana and Deepak Thakur. Surbhi Rana was basically upset with Deepak over owning the captaincy for the week to follow. Surbhi Rana lost her cool when Deepak Thakur allegedly called her selfish in her want of becoming the next captain of the house.

Following this, Surbhi Rana recalled past instances when she had given up her chance of becoming the house captain for her friends in the house. She literally went mad on Deepak and lost her cool. Meanwhile, Deepak Thakur continued to make her understand and tried to low down the situation but Surbhi Rana did not listen to him or any other housemates. She later said that it was the end of the happy club in the house, whose members were Romil Choudhary, Surbhi Rana and Deepak Thakur.

#SurbhiRana aur #DeepakThakur ke beech captaincy ke wajah se pad gayi hai phoot! Kya ho jaayega ab Happy Club ka the end? Dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje for all the hungama. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/P6sYDsqT70 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 14, 2018

