Bigg Boss 12 Day 60 Episode 61 November 15 2018 preview: Housemates will be judging Romil Choudhary and Shivashish Mishra in the captaincy task where both the contenders will try to lure and seek other housemates interest by playing their show on TV. Both the contenders Shivashish and Romil Choudhary will pitch their channel and housemates will choose whose channel was most entertaining. However, a massive fight between the contestants will take place according to show teaser. The fight erupted between the contestants who were arguing as to whose channel to play, where Karanvir and Deepak Thakur were monitoring the act.

Earlier in yesterday’s episode, Surbhi Rana and Deepak Thakur had a massive fight over the captaincy issue. Surbhi Rana was offended over being selfish remark on her and went mad over that on Deepak Thakur. The fight ultimately led to the end of the happy club which included Romil Choudhary, Surbhi Rana and Deepak Thakur.

It’s going to be an exciting episode when Romil and Shivashish, both will compete for the captaincy title and entertain housemates with their TV channel. In the teaser preview of today’s episode, it appears that both the contenders will try to impress the contestants with some funny acts and entertain housemates.

However, it will remain highly unpredictable whether the TV channel captaincy task will lead to any added controversy or not. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shinde who was part of the current season for a couple of days as a special guest is being trolled on social media for defending Sreesanth over washing utensils.

Shilpa Shinde, winner of the last season, was part of the current season and spend a couple of days in the Bigg Boss house as part of Diwali celebrations during which she advised other housemates how to plan strategies and make a stronghold as far as entertainment was concerned.

