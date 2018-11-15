Bigg Boss 12 Day 60 Episode 61 November 15 2018 LIVE written updates: Bigg Boss installed a TV set in the house giving a chance to the contestants to watch their favourite captaincy contender’s show which made them fully excited. However, the excitement to watch their favourite show soon turned into a massive issue of fight among the contestants. Almost all the women contestants including Jasleen, Dipika, Megha, Surbhi, Srishty indulged into a massive remote snatching war and argument, which irked other housemates especially Karanvir and Deepak.

Romil and Shivashish are the two contenders for the captaincy this week and it is yet to decide who will get the chance. For the captaincy task, both Romil and Shivashish played their channel where housemates had to judge it in terms of whose channel entertained the most.

Yesterday, Shivashish took the credit by himself of breaking the happy club which included Surbhi Rana, Romil Choudhary and Deepak Thakur after Surbhi and Deepak had a massive fight over the captaincy issue. Surbhi Rana went massively mad on Deepak Thakur following which both exchanged an ugly war of words. Controversies and fight is a daily culture in the Bigg Boss house and its one of the reason why the show is popular.

Apne favorite daavedaar ka show dekhne ke liye gharwalon ke beech hua remote ke liye jhagda! #RomilChoudhary ya #ShivashishMishra, kaun jeetega captaincy ka yeh task? Dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/iggCpT3i12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 15, 2018

Among the current contestants, Sreesanth, Jasleen, Srishty, Deepak, Dipika being seen as the strong contenders, but it would be too soon to say who will have the ultimate laugh since Bigg Boss show format has a history of bringing exciting twists and turns to maintain viewers interest in the show.

#ShivashishMishra aur #RomilChoudhary chalayenge apna channel gharwalon ko entertain karne ke liye! Kiske haath lagega captaincy ka title? Witness all the masti tonight at 9 PM. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/3nHKN9fXfu — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 15, 2018

