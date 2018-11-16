Bigg Boss 12 Day 61 Episode 62 November 16 2018 LIVE written updates: After Romil Choudhary has become the captain, new changes are expected in the Bigg Boss house. Romil has been part of the happy club which had Surbhi Rana, Deepak Thakur also the members of the group, had split during the captaincy task after a massive fight between Surbhi Rana and Deepak Thakur, but since the task is over, changes of the happy club getting united again is being expected.

Meanwhile, Sreesanth and Dipika who yesterday had a conversation where both tried to solve their issues and misunderstandings may enter another argument. Sreesanth might get upset with Dipika over her remark that Sreesanth was fake. She said this to Sreesanth when he had termed Srishty as fake while having a conversation with Dipika over it yesterday.

Meanwhile in other issues, after the captaincy task in which Shivashish gave up and understood nature of every housemate which led to the winning of Romil Choudhary is ought to plan other strategies to come back in the limelight. The Bigg Boss witnessed a lot of drama during the captaincy task on Thursday when housemates fought over TV remote to watch Romil and Shivashish who were competing for the captaincy. The fight between the housemates turned ugly and ultimately led to the cancellation of the captaincy task.

However, moments later, Bigg Boss gave another chance to the housemates to judge the captaincy contenders in another task in which Romil Choudhary became the winner.

Live Updates

For all the latest Bigg Boss News, download NewsX App