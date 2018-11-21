Bigg Boss 12 Day 66 Episode 67 November 20 2018 written updates: A massive fight between Sreesanth and Rohit Suchanti took place in the Bigg Boss house during the luxury budget task as Rohti appeared to be very eager to become the next captain of the house. Rohit called Sreesanth a ‘flip-santh’ which made him extremely mad and it became the reason for the fight. Meanwhile, other housemates were also seen keen over their current performance in the luxury budget task. While Rohit Suchanti looked very forward and aggressive to become the next captain of the house, ultimately Deepak Thakur and Surbhi Rana become the contenders for it.
Meanwhile, other issues which kept the viewers interested in the show were an argument between Megha Dhade and Rohit Suchanti during the task when Jasleen, Rohit, Deepak, Megha, Srishty were trying to steal the lever in the luxury budget task.
On the other side, Surbhi Rana tried to sort out his issues with Romil Choudhary which were created during the task it did not come to any conclusion. Surbhi Rana started crying following which Karavir came to console her and make her comfortable. Moreover, Deepak Thakur who during the initial days was supporting Sreesanth was seen totally flipped over his take on the celebrity contestant.
Deepak Thakur said that there was no one in the house to whom Sreesanth had not ditched and not used for his own favour and strategy.
Live Updates
After Deepak Thakur shared what he feels about Sreesanth with Karanvir, the latter has now gone into deep thinking as to what he should now plan to maintain his catch on the show.
There is no one in the Bigg Boss house to whom Sreesanth has not ditched, says Deepak Thakur to Karanvir. Sreesanth has so far projected a very aggressive behaviour in the Bigg Boss house and almost every contestant has shared sweet and bitter moments with him.
Deepak Thakur feels that Sreesanth is trying to play some game and using Dipika Kakkar to go ahead in the show. Sreesanth and Dipika have shared a friendly relation in the Bigg Boss house apart from one or two instances when they had indulged in a couple of massive fights.
Surbhi Rana is trying to sort out things with Romil Choudhary which were created during the luxury budget task. However, things did not reach to any conclusion and therefore She doesn't want to talk to Romil Choudhary.
Surbhi Rana feels that the housemates are trying to create the differences between her and the happy club. Thinking this, she has started crying and looking at which Karanvir comes to console her.
Deepak Thakur and Surbhi Rana become captain contenders for this week
While Rohit Suchanti was trying everything to get into the contenders' list, Deepak Thakur and Surbhi Rana will be competing for the same. Rohit was too desperate to win the captaincy for this week.
Rohit Suchanti calls Sreesanth a flip following which he has now taken up the fight and now all is not well between these two contestants. Meanwhile, Sreesanth has been called in the confession room by the Bigg Boss.
Sreesanth wants to enter the task zone and wants to play the real game. Is he planning something new to maintain is popularity and stronghold in the show. Meanwhile, Rohit Suchanti is also planning to get the captaincy for this week.
Megha and Deepak fight in the luxury budget task
Megha Dhade and Deepak Thakur are fighting over the issue as to who will take care of the lever during the luxury budget task. Meanwhile, Rohit says Jasleen is not able to perform a single task in a perfect way.
