Bigg Boss 12 Day 66 Episode 67 November 20 2018 written updates: A massive fight between Sreesanth and Rohit Suchanti took place in the Bigg Boss house during the luxury budget task as Rohti appeared to be very eager to become the next captain of the house. Rohit called Sreesanth a ‘flip-santh’ which made him extremely mad and it became the reason for the fight. Meanwhile, other housemates were also seen keen over their current performance in the luxury budget task. While Rohit Suchanti looked very forward and aggressive to become the next captain of the house, ultimately Deepak Thakur and Surbhi Rana become the contenders for it.

Meanwhile, other issues which kept the viewers interested in the show were an argument between Megha Dhade and Rohit Suchanti during the task when Jasleen, Rohit, Deepak, Megha, Srishty were trying to steal the lever in the luxury budget task.

On the other side, Surbhi Rana tried to sort out his issues with Romil Choudhary which were created during the task it did not come to any conclusion. Surbhi Rana started crying following which Karavir came to console her and make her comfortable. Moreover, Deepak Thakur who during the initial days was supporting Sreesanth was seen totally flipped over his take on the celebrity contestant.

Deepak Thakur said that there was no one in the house to whom Sreesanth had not ditched and not used for his own favour and strategy.

