Bigg Boss 12 Day 68 Episode 69 November 23 2018 LIVE written updates: A massive fight took place between Megha Dhade and Deepak Thakur following which Bigg Boss nominated her for this week’s elimination for using bad language and throwing a shoe on him. Deepak Thakur was also called by the Bigg Boss in the confession room and asked not to use any foul language.

Updating …

Live Updates

For all the latest Bigg Boss News, download NewsX App