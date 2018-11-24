Bigg Boss 12 Day 69 Episode 70 November 24 2018 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE written updates: Once again the show host Salman Khan has started grilling the housemates over their week’s conduct. Salman started off with a compliment for Karanvir Bohra and said that he showed energy in this week. Following this, he questioned Romil Choudhary over his conduct in the house first as a captain in the initial days and then touched upon Megha Dhade’s behaviour in the house.

Updating …

Live Updates

For all the latest Bigg Boss News, download NewsX App