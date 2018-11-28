Bigg Boss 12 Day 73 Episode 74 November 28 2018 LIVE written updates: Three different issues are going to keep housemates in the Bigg Boss house busy throughout the day amid the BB Panchayat task. The first one is going to be a fight between Deepak Thakur and Megha Dhade as Deepak Thakur will be launching a scathing attack on Megha over her language and choice of words when she is angry on someone. Megha Dhade also hit out at Deepak Thakur for targeting her.

Following this issue, another war of words erupted between Rohit Suchanti and Sreesanth when he started picking out issues with him. Rohit’s behaviour irritated Sreesanth and both the celebrities got into a heated exchange making other housemates follow them and try to calm down the situation.

The third fight was a continuation of yesterday’s issue between Romil Choudhary and Surbhi Rana where Surbhi Rana had raised questions on Romil’s character. However, after discussing the issue with the housemates, Surbhi Rana later apologised to Romil Choudhary but it’s not sure whether he was satisfied with Surbhi Rana’s apology since she had said that he was looking at her in a very weird way.

.@ms_dipika points out #DeepakThakur's demeaning behaviour towards @meghadhade in the #BiggBoss12 house! Will the BB Panchayat make a fair decision? Find out tonight at 9 PM. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/3Hmz3HJ68F — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 28, 2018

Housemates are currently involved in Bigg Boss Panchayat task in which each housemate is bringing their allegations, accusations against those whom they think are not carrying a better conduct in the house. Fights and controversies is the soul of the Bigg Boss house as no day is complete when issues don’t hit the ground and one or the other doesn’t feel bad.

.@meghadhade ke upshabd istemaal karne waali baat rakhi #DeepakThakur ne BB Panchayat ke sarpanch ke saamne! Kya hoga iska anjaam? Witness the banter tonight at 9 PM. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/rQo9YkSpoa — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 28, 2018

Live Updates

For all the latest Bigg Boss News, download NewsX App