Bigg Boss 12 Day 74 Episode 75 November 29 2018 LIVE written updates: Housemates who have been nominated for this week’s elimination are Jasleen Matharu, Megha Dhade, Deepak Thakur, Dipika Kakkar and Romil Choudhary. Today’s episode saw an ugly war of words between Sreesanth, Surbhi Rana and Rohit Suchanti during the captaincy task. The fight erupted when Surbhi Rana was trying to support Rohit Suchanti but Sreesanth who had a heated exchange with Rohit in yesterday’s episode tried to divert his attention from the captaincy task and started irritating him. Meanwhile, Surbhi Rana who is known for her loud behaviour in the house extended the encounter and brought the issue of Dipika Kakkar in between, indirectly trying to provoke Sreesanth since both Dipika and Sreesanth share a friendly bond.

The fight between Surbhi Rana and Sreesanth got really ugly when Surbhi Rana started abusing Sreesanth which blew of former cricketer’s head and the issue went more intensive. This continued for a while and Sreesanth kept on irritating Rohit Suchanti. Meanwhile, Dipika fully supported Sreesanth during the task and defended Sreesanth against allegation put up by Surbhi Rana.

Captaincy ki daavedaari dikhaayegi #SurbhiRana aur @sreesanth36 ka bhayankar roop! Kiske haath lagegi captaincy ki talwaar? Dekhiye #BiggBoss12 mein aaj raat 9 baje. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/hXW9xhFVy4 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 29, 2018

Live Updates

