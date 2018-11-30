Bigg Boss 12 Day 75 Episode 76 November 30 2018 LIVE written updates: Surbhi Rana once again tried her best to provoke Sreesanth and Dipika Kakkar by constantly speaking in front of them and insulting the way Sreesanth and Dipika Kakkar were playing the game. Surbhi Rana indulged in a non-stop argument with Sreesanth and Dipika Kakkar and said that the former cricketer always try to gain sympathy votes in the show and whenever he is a danger than her so-called sister Dipika comes to rescue. Surbhi Rana also called Sreesanth a task-runner and said that whenever the time comes to prove himself, he runs away from the task.

Hitting out at Dipika Kakkar, Surbhi Rana said that she has no exitance in the house and all she does in the house is to take care of the kitchen and defend his so-called brother Sreesanth. Surbhi Rana and Sreesanth has been at loggerheads with each other for several weeks now and not even a single day pass when both do not indulge into some argument. Meanwhile, hitting out at Surbhi Rana, Sreesanth and Dipika Kakkar said that she has realised that she is losing the game, therefore, she is back on her old antics to provoke people and indulge in fights with them.

#SurbhiRana is leaving no stone unturned in order to provoke @sreesanth36 and @ms_dipika! Will this bring a new twist for the #BB12 housemates? Tune in tonight at 9 PM and find out! #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/I5ybggl5MO — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 30, 2018

Earlier in yesterday’s episode, Surbhi Rana and Sreesanth had a major fight during the captaincy task when Surbhi Rana started criticising and provoking Sreesanth since he did not participate in the captaincy task. Dipika Kakkar, Romil Choudhary, Surbhi Rana and Deepak Thakur were the four contestants who were captaincy contenders but the task did not reach to its end as Bigg Boss cancelled it in between due to the way it was being conducted. Surbhi Rana did not even leave Romil Choudhary who for several episodes share a cordial relation and said that this was going to his last week in the show.

