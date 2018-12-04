Bigg Boss 12 Day 79 Episode 80 December 4 2018 LIVE written updates: With each passing week, the atmosphere in Bigg Boss house is getting more intense and it is yet another day when events are all set to shock housemates. According to a leaked video, Sreesanth and Rohit Suchanti are expected to enter a massive fight that will test Sreesanth’s patience. The fight may happen during the school bus task where Sreesanth according to the video is seen slapping Rohit Suchanti, crossing all the guidelines and limits of the Bigg Boss house.

In the promo teaser of today’s episode, Rohit Suchanti is seen provoking Sreesanth ahead of the school bus task, trying to test his patience. Initially, Sreesanth does not appear aggressive but after being continuously provoked by Rohit Suchanti, Sreesanth walked up to Rohit following which the fight got more intensive. Meanwhile, Romil Choudhary and Karanvir Bohra try to control Sreesanth but he did not back off.

The provocation from Rohit Suchanti’s side continued to provoke Sreesanth which forced him to take the extreme step and tried to slap Rohit Suchanti. Watching this, all the housemates in the Bigg Boss house got a shock. Earlier in this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Sreesanth got slammed by show host Salman Khan over his conduct in the house and his attitude towards Surbhi Rana. Giving his reaction to Salman Khan’s bashing, Sreesanth walked out of the room and said that he was done with the show. Reports say that Sreesanth might approach Salman Khan to quit the show since he is not able to bear the pressure and torture in the Bigg Boss house.

