Bigg Boss 12 Day 8 Episode 9 September 24 2018 LIVE written updates: Another exciting day of Bigg Boss 12 ended amid several discussions taking place on the nominations for next week’s elimination after Karanvir, Dipika, Nirmal-Romil, Kirti-Roshmi were nominated. Roshmi was upset with her co-captain Kriti after she violated Bigg Boss house rules following poolside incident and also asking Karanvir to save her in the nominations for the last time. However, even after asking requesting Karanvir not to nominate her, Kriti was disappointed after Karanvir went ahead and nominated her, which also made Roshmi angry that what did she ask him for a favour when it was against house rules.
Meanwhile, there were minor disputes which erupted between Kriti and the Khan sisters. Ugly spat of words were exchanged between Kriti and Khan sisters over a number of issues including each other’s conduct in the house before and after the nominations.
After the poolside episode, Kriti and Roshmi who were because of being the captain of the house were protected from the nominations lost their immunity. Feeling insecure, Kriti had asked Karanvir Bohra to save her this time as she trusts him. Though according to Bigg Boss house rules, this was not allowed.
Bigg Boss 12 Day 8 Episode 9 started with a heated argument between Somi Khan, Urvashi Vani and Jasleen Matharu. While other housemates kept discussing next week’s elimination round. Bigg Boss is one of the most entertaining shows which always remain high on TRP and viewership. Each and every episode of Bigg Boss is full of controversies, ugly fights in the house, contestants strategies to make strongholds in the game coupled with interesting and daring tasks to win extra points and luxury budgets.
Highlights
Housemates nominate Karanvir, Dipika, Nirmal-Romil, Kirti-Roshmi for next week's elimination.
Meanwhile, other housemates discuss about the house captains Kriti and Roshmi, who have been nominated for next week's elimination.
Roshmi is not happy with Kriti's behaviour and both are having a discussion about the misunderstandings between them.
Even after Kriti had asked Karanvir to save her in the nomination round, Karanvir nominated her citing the reason that talking about saving somebody in the nominations is not allowed in the Bigg Boss house.
Several arguments erupt after nominations
Several arguments in the Bigg Boss 12 house have erupted after the nominations round.
Khan sisters (Saba and Somi Khan) nominate Sreesanth.
Sreesanth nominate Saba Khan, Somi Khan, Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik.
Romil Choudhary and Nirmal Singh nominate Dipika and Nehha Pendse.
Housemates name contestants for next week's elimination
Housemates name whom they like and whom they don't in the nomination segment for next week's elimination.
Kriti talks to Karanvir
Kriti is trying to convince Karanvir Bohra to save her this time in the nominations after Bigg Boss took away her immunity of being safe in the nominations.
Bigg Boss is not happy with house captains
Bigg Boss is not happy with house captains (Kriti and Roshmi) after yesterday's poolside incident. Bigg Boss as punishment for the house captains has taken away the immunity to remain in the nominations from the house captains.
Kriti Verma apologises to Shivashish Mishra
Kriti Verma apologises to Shivashish Mishra after the poolside scene. Shivashish tells Kriti why she was behaving rudely to him.
Housemates discuss about nominations
While on one side there is a heated argument which occurred between Somi Khan, Urvashi Vani and Jasleen Matharu, meanwhile, other housemates are discussing about the nominations.
Heated argument erupts in the Bigg Boss house
A heated argument has erupted between Somi Khan, Urvashi Vani and Jasleen Matharu.