Bigg Boss 12 Day 8 Episode 9 September 24 2018 LIVE written updates: Another exciting day of Bigg Boss 12 ended amid several discussions taking place on the nominations for next week’s elimination after Karanvir, Dipika, Nirmal-Romil, Kirti-Roshmi were nominated. Roshmi was upset with her co-captain Kriti after she violated Bigg Boss house rules following poolside incident and also asking Karanvir to save her in the nominations for the last time. However, even after asking requesting Karanvir not to nominate her, Kriti was disappointed after Karanvir went ahead and nominated her, which also made Roshmi angry that what did she ask him for a favour when it was against house rules.

Meanwhile, there were minor disputes which erupted between Kriti and the Khan sisters. Ugly spat of words were exchanged between Kriti and Khan sisters over a number of issues including each other’s conduct in the house before and after the nominations.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan’s fun workout video will make you hit the gym!

After the poolside episode, Kriti and Roshmi who were because of being the captain of the house were protected from the nominations lost their immunity. Feeling insecure, Kriti had asked Karanvir Bohra to save her this time as she trusts him. Though according to Bigg Boss house rules, this was not allowed.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn shares wife Kajol’s mobile number on Twitter, causes storm on social media

Bigg Boss 12 Day 8 Episode 9 started with a heated argument between Somi Khan, Urvashi Vani and Jasleen Matharu. While other housemates kept discussing next week’s elimination round. Bigg Boss is one of the most entertaining shows which always remain high on TRP and viewership. Each and every episode of Bigg Boss is full of controversies, ugly fights in the house, contestants strategies to make strongholds in the game coupled with interesting and daring tasks to win extra points and luxury budgets.

Highlights

For all the latest Bigg Boss News, download NewsX App