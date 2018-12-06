Bigg Boss 12 Day 81 Episode 82 December 6 2018 written updates: Housemates on Thursday faced a host of new arguments, bashing from Bigg Boss who said that the format of the game show is a test of one’s mental strength more than the physical and it was now time that all the contestants should get their acts together before it gets too late. Meanwhile, soon after Bigg Boss’ advice to the housemates, a range of new discussions began in the house and more than that contestants yet again started targeting each other for the mess they have created.

Surbhi Rana targeted and alleged that all the contestants in the Bigg Boss house have double standards while Karanvir said that he maintains distance from those who have such intentions. Karanvir also hit out at Surbhi Rana and questioned her behaviour in the house in some previous tasks. Meanwhile, speaking about his attitude in the house, Sreesanth justified his frustration in the house.

Captaincy ki position ke liye #BB12 mein rachegi Sangeet Sabha! @imrohitsuchanti ya #SurbhiRana, kaun jeetega iss baar yeh title? Catch the masti tonight at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/MMy1yifmuv — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 6, 2018

Among other issues which occupied housemates to be at logger-heads with each other, Megha Dhade felt that Rohit Suchanti did not have those qualities which will make him a good captain of the house and shared that she did not want that a person like him should lead the house. So she prefered that instead of Rohit Suchanti, Surbhi Rana should become the captain of the house.

Jasleen Matharu, who remained active in the initial days of the game, is not generating many controversies these days felt that she gets more gelled up with Megha Dhade rather than Somi Khan.

Trying to create some happy and light moments in the show, Deepak Thakur tried to enlighten the mood of the housemates by singing a couple of songs including one having Sreesanth’s wife name and another won for Somi Khan. The housemates on Friday will once again decide who will get the kaal kothri punishment.

