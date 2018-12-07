Bigg Boss 12 Day 82 Episode 83 December 7 2018 written updates: In the special edition of weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan made a grand entry and grilled all the housemates over their week’s conduct. Salman Khan especially hit out at Surbhi Rana and Rohit Suchanti over the way they conducted themselves this week and slammed them for their rude behaviour. Salman Khan advised Surbhi Rana to get her acts right and start behaving as her current conduct in the house were bringing her criticism. Salman Khan dropped a bomb on all the housemates and said that this week there will be two evictions this week since no one got eliminated last week.

Salman Khan pointed out other issues like he said that no in the house tries to create laughter moments and makes people happy. He hit out at Karanvir Bohra, Rohit Suchanti and Surbhi Rana for trying to conduct a disgusting fun act and said that instead of any other housemates, Surbhi Rana and Rohit Suchanti should be given the kaal kothri punishment.

Surbhi Rana also said that the celebrities do not get a bashing from Salman Khan as there is partiality on the part of Salman Khan since he does not grill them. During the episode, Sreesanth got extremely emotional when Salman Khan talked about his struggle story and his past.

Salman Khan on the other side complimented Deepak Thakur for playing a good game in the BB School bus task but asked when he wanted to support Somi Khan then why did he ditch her at the last moment.

