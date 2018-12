Bigg Boss 12 Day 88 Episode 89 December 13 2018 LIVE written updates: Another big fight is waiting to take place between Romil Choudhary and Sreesanth during the wall paint task. Both the contestants displayed their aggression during the wall paint task and got engaged with each other in an argumentative way. The housemates kept watching both the contestants which soon took a shape of a big fight.

Kya Paint Wall ko color karte-karte #RomilChoudhary aur @sreesanth36 darshayenge apne gusse ka rang? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/26J0Lh0SeI — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 13, 2018

Updating …

Live Updates

For all the latest Bigg Boss News, download NewsX App