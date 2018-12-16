Bigg Boss 12 Day 91 Episode 92 Weekend Ka Vaar December 16 2018 written updates: It’s weekend ka vaar today and Salman Khan is all set to grill the housemates over their week’s conduct. To entertain the housemates, it was a surprise for all the contestants when king khan Shah Rukh Khan entered the show and both the stars, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan performed on Issaqbaazi, the song from Shah Rukh’s upcoming film Zero.
Finally, Rohit Suchanti has been asked by Salman Khan to leave his Bigg Boss journey. Rohit Suchanti packs his stuff and says goodbye to all the contestants as his Bigg Boss stint has come to an end.
The focus is once again back on the eliminations and all the housemates are keeping their fingers crossed. Sreesanth, Dipika, Deepak, Karanvir and all others are discussing who will be eliminated in today's weekend ka vaar.
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will now play a question-answer game. Following the question answer challenge, Shah Rukh Khan before leaving presented Salman Khan a merchandise of his upcoming film Zero.
Surbhi Rana is feeling really happy after getting compliments from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Meanwhile, Romil calls Surbhi Rana as Zero of the house and Somi Khan as the hero of the house.
Replying to Shah Rukh Khan's question, Sreesanth said that he is the Zero of the house and Dipika is the hero. Meanwhile, Karanvir called Romil Choudhary the zero of the house and Surbhi Rana as the hero.
All the contestants are having a nice time while Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are entertaining the housemates. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is really impressed with Deepak Thakur and has asked the housemates whether who is the Zero of the Bigg Boss house and who is the Hero.
Shah Rukh Khan asks Deepak Thakur to translate a dialogue for him. Meanwhile, Deepak Thakur is dancing to the tunes of Gerua. Deepak Thakur also painted himself with the turmeric powder while dancing on the song.
Though both the celebrities are having fun with each other, they are not interacting with the housemates. Meanwhile, Deepak Thakur is trying to imitate Shah Rukh Khan.
Salman Khan has a challenge for Shah Rukh Khan where Shah Rukh Khan has to sell a jet spray. Following this, Salman Khan will have to accept a challenge from Shah Rukh Khan and sell something which Shah Rukh will ask him to sell
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan perform on Issaqbaazi
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are performing together on the song Issaqbaazi from Shah Rukh's upcoming film Zero. Following this, they will have a dialogues Jugalbandi.
