Bigg Boss 12 Day 93 Episode 94 December 18 2018 LIVE written updates: Contestants in the Bigg Boss house are now coming up and preparing to fight and play for themselves. Things just got proved yesterday when Deepak Thakur was trying to spread the message that all the housemates were almost near to the finale round and it was now time to play for themselves. In today’s episode, Dipika Kakkar just proved that once again when she did not choose Sreesanth to get him the ticket for the finale round in the fire station task. It started a massive argument between the two contestants who have shared a healthy bond through the season barring a couple of fights, beginning another round of heartfelt emotions and disappointments.

In another instance, Karanvir Bohra also pushed himself to demoralise Sreesanth which appeared one of his strategy to win over the game by bringing issues of Sreesanth’s cricket career to the burning table. In yesterday’s episode, Surbhi Rana and Somi Khan were disappointment from them on whom they were counting on more than the others. Deepak and Romil Choudhary did not choose Somi Khan for the ticket to finale and neither Karanvir and Somi Khan choose Surbhi Rana for the same.

In previous weekend ka vaar episode, Rohit Suchanti got eliminated from the house leaving the competition between Sreesanth, Dipika, Karanvir Bohra, Somi Khan, Deepak Thakur, Romil Choudhary and Surbhi Rana. It’s still two weeks to go till we will get to know who will the title of Bigg Boss 12 winner but going by the popularity charts, it seems that it is going to be Sreesanth or Dipika Kakkar since they have remained in the limelight continuously since the beginning of the show.

