Bigg Boss 12 Day 93 Episode 94 December 18 2018 LIVE written updates: Contestants in the Bigg Boss house are now coming up and preparing to fight and play for themselves. Things just got proved yesterday when Deepak Thakur was trying to spread the message that all the housemates were almost near to the finale round and it was now time to play for themselves. In today’s episode, Dipika Kakkar just proved that once again when she did not choose Sreesanth to get him the ticket for the finale round in the fire station task. It started a massive argument between the two contestants who have shared a healthy bond through the season barring a couple of fights, beginning another round of heartfelt emotions and disappointments.
In another instance, Karanvir Bohra also pushed himself to demoralise Sreesanth which appeared one of his strategy to win over the game by bringing issues of Sreesanth’s cricket career to the burning table. In yesterday’s episode, Surbhi Rana and Somi Khan were disappointment from them on whom they were counting on more than the others. Deepak and Romil Choudhary did not choose Somi Khan for the ticket to finale and neither Karanvir and Somi Khan choose Surbhi Rana for the same.
In previous weekend ka vaar episode, Rohit Suchanti got eliminated from the house leaving the competition between Sreesanth, Dipika, Karanvir Bohra, Somi Khan, Deepak Thakur, Romil Choudhary and Surbhi Rana. It’s still two weeks to go till we will get to know who will the title of Bigg Boss 12 winner but going by the popularity charts, it seems that it is going to be Sreesanth or Dipika Kakkar since they have remained in the limelight continuously since the beginning of the show.
Live Updates
Dipika-Deepak decide to burn Sreesanth's photo in fire station task
After a heated argument, Deepak and Dipika decide to fire Sreesanth's photo in the fire-station task. Soon after this development, differences between Dipika and Sreesanth are getting bigger.
As Dipika Kakkar and Deepak Thakur are on the hot seats in the Bigg Boss fire-fighting task, they will have to choose anyone from Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra. Who would they choos?
.@sreesanth36 aur @KVBohra ke pictures aaye frames mein! Kise save karenge @ms_dipika aur #DeepakThakur? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/SxR4lp8iL6— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 18, 2018
Karanvir has asked Sreesanth that what did he mean when he said this that he will see him. Meanwhile, Dipika Kakkar and Deepak Thakur have got the chance to get seats in the fire station task.
Karanvir tells Sreesanth that he only called him a cheater on the basis of the game he has so far played in the Bigg Boss house. Sreesanth replied to him that he will see him.
Karanvir Bohra takes up a fight with Sreesanth
Karanvir Bohra enters into a heated argument with Sreesanth and Dipika during the fire-fighting task. Karanvir Bohra is trying to tease Sreesanth by calling him a cheater.
.@KVBohra gets into a heated argument over BB Fire Station task with @sreesanth36 and @ms_dipika. What’s going to happen next? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @SportobyMacho pic.twitter.com/eLxPPc1rBc— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 18, 2018
Bigg Boss 12 fire station task starts again
Bigg Boss 12 house fire station task has started once again and housemates have rushed towards the fire-fighting bus to occupy seats. Karanvir Bohra gets into a heated argument with Sreesanth and Dipika during the task.
BB Fire Station task starts again and the housemates run towards the fire brigade. Who will get the seat this time? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/dRzI6Yqsls— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 18, 2018