Bigg Boss 12 Day 98 Episode 99 December 23 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan will be revealing about his dream girl in Bigg Boss' weekend ka vaar as the star cast of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan along with their director will be the part of the show. It is expected that it's going to be final weekend ka vaar ahead of the finale episode. Sreesanth, Dipika Kakkar, Deepak Thakur, Somi Khan, Romil Choudhary, Surbhi Rana and Karanvir Bohra are the only contestants who will compete for the finale.

Apart from Salman Khan talking about his ideal girl, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, who are busy promoting their upcoming film, will be seen doing a lot of masti, dhamaal on the show. Simmba star cast will be interacting with the contestants and may also play some exciting, fun games with them.

Currently, Sreesanth, Dipika Kakkar, Deepak Thakur, Romil Choudhary, Somi Khan, Surbhi Rana and Karanvir are the remaining contestants who are competing for the title. The show is on a very interesting phase right now as the race for the finale will be decided today. Since, it’s the weekend ka vaar, who will be evicted and who will finally stay in the house for the race to finale as Bigg Boss enters its final leg of its 12th season.

.@BeingSalmanKhan will spill some beans about his thoughts on marriage. Watch him talk about the ideal girl tonight on the last #WeekendKaVaar of the season, at 9 PM. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/8n9bryp5oF — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 23, 2018

According to entertainment gurus, Sreesanth, Dipika and Deepak are being considered as the strong contenders in the show as they have been the part of major controversies, issues which took place in the house since the day 1. Meanwhile, Karanvir is also a potential competitor who has played his game very smartly. Talking about the popularity of the contestants then Sreesanth, Dipika and Karanvir stay high on the graph but nothing could be predicted.

