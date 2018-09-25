Bigg Boss 12 Episode 10 September 25 2018 written updates: Housemates on Tuesday witnessed another luxury budget task called Samudri Lootere. The task was between jodis and singles and witnessed a lot of drama. A lot of arguments, fights, torture took place in the luxury budget, but all this is a part of the Bigg Boss house. Ahead of the task, Sreesanth got a little upset after witnessing the behaviour of other housemates towards the task. Luxury budget tasks are the most important task of the Bigg Boss game show as it is the only way through which housemates can get access to food items, daily needs stuff.
During the task, Deepak Thakur accepted his mistake for going against the teammates after his behaviour was not accepted by others. Meanwhile, Sreesanth who was already upset with other contestants was getting angry at them, however, Neha who won the first round did try to calm him down.
On Wednesday, in the second round of Samudri Lootere, it will be jodis who will be at the receiving end of the task and for which all the jodis and other contestants have already started planning out their strategies. Earlier in Episode 9 of the Bigg Boss season 12, housemates nominated Karanvir, Dipika, Nirmal-Romil, Kirti-Roshmi for next week’s elimination.
Highlights
Ahead of the jodis who will now be performing in the luxury budget task, Roshmi Banik, Jasleen Matharu and Saba Khan plan are now planning their strategies for the game.
Now Singles to test their strength in the luxury budget task.
Being criticised for his behaviour, Deepak Thakur accepts his mistake for going against the teammates.
Jasleen Matharu and Shivashish are again discussing their strategies.
While the task is underway, a difference between singles and jodis have started appearing.
Meanwhile, Shivashish is having a discussion with Deepak Thakur about his behaviour in the task.
There is a minor argument between housemates amid the task where Sreesanth is trying to defend Deepak Thakur
Already upset with the task, Sreesanth is getting angry while Neha is trying to calm him down.
Chaos in the Bigg Boss house
Amid the Samudri Lootere task, there is now chaos in the Bigg Boss house.
Jodis try hard to win the task
Jodis are putting their best effort forward to win the luxury budget task.
Nehha Pendse is trying to calm down Srishty after she got emotional due to the happenings in the task.
Samudri Lootere task underway
As another budget task Samudri Lootere is underway at the Bigg Boss house, Nehha Pendse has won the first round
Singles have started the task
The torture on the singles has already begun. Looking at the task, it seems that it's not going to be an easy way out for anybody.
Kriti Verma, Somi Khan and Saba Khan plan their strategies
Ahead of the new luxury budget task, house captain Kriti Verma, Khan sisters (Somi Khan and Saba Khan) are planning their strategies.
All housemates excited about the new task
Housemates are excited about the new task. However, Sreesanth is a bit confused and upset at the crazyness being shown by the other contestants.