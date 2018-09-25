Bigg Boss 12 Episode 10 September 25 2018 written updates: Housemates on Tuesday witnessed another luxury budget task called Samudri Lootere. The task was between jodis and singles and witnessed a lot of drama. A lot of arguments, fights, torture took place in the luxury budget, but all this is a part of the Bigg Boss house. Ahead of the task, Sreesanth got a little upset after witnessing the behaviour of other housemates towards the task. Luxury budget tasks are the most important task of the Bigg Boss game show as it is the only way through which housemates can get access to food items, daily needs stuff.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu’s father opens up about her relationship with Anup Jalota

During the task, Deepak Thakur accepted his mistake for going against the teammates after his behaviour was not accepted by others. Meanwhile, Sreesanth who was already upset with other contestants was getting angry at them, however, Neha who won the first round did try to calm him down.

Also Read: Roshmi Banik Bigg Boss 12 contestant: Wiki biography, age, husband, boyfriend, affair, latest photos of Roshmi Banik

On Wednesday, in the second round of Samudri Lootere, it will be jodis who will be at the receiving end of the task and for which all the jodis and other contestants have already started planning out their strategies. Earlier in Episode 9 of the Bigg Boss season 12, housemates nominated Karanvir, Dipika, Nirmal-Romil, Kirti-Roshmi for next week’s elimination.

Highlights

For all the latest Bigg Boss News, download NewsX App