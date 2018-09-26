Bigg Boss 12 Day 10 Episode 11 September 26 2018 written updates: The singles on Thursday won the luxury budget task named ‘Samudri Lootere’ against the jodis on Wednesday. The luxury budget task was full of excitement, drama, masti as all the housemates gave their 100 percent to the task. There were several arguments, fights which erupted during the luxury budget task between the housemates which has now created differences between singles and jodis.

Sreesanth did not participate in the luxury budget task but kept motivating the other teammates. On the other side, Dipika and Neha got upset with the Khan sisters (Saba and Somi Khan) and they decided not to talk to them. Whenever the situation in the game went out of control, house captains Roshmi and Kriti try to manage the situation.

Luxury budget tasks are the most important ones as it is the only way for the housemates to get access to daily need stuff and other groceries. And if it’s a low-performance task, then the housemates have to compromise on their weekly house budgets.

Following the tasks, most of the housemates are now busy trying to solve their issues, differences erupted during the task. On the other side and for viewers excitement, Anup Jalota has some surprise for Jasleen which will be revealed in tomorrow’s show.

Housemates continue to indulge in the luxury budget task and today it’s the couples who will be at the receiving end. Earlier on Tuesday, Neha won the first round of the luxury budget task amid high drama which is usual in the Bigg Boss house.

