Bigg Boss 12 Day 10 Episode 11 September 26 2018 written updates: The singles on Thursday won the luxury budget task named ‘Samudri Lootere’ against the jodis on Wednesday. The luxury budget task was full of excitement, drama, masti as all the housemates gave their 100 percent to the task. There were several arguments, fights which erupted during the luxury budget task between the housemates which has now created differences between singles and jodis.
Sreesanth did not participate in the luxury budget task but kept motivating the other teammates. On the other side, Dipika and Neha got upset with the Khan sisters (Saba and Somi Khan) and they decided not to talk to them. Whenever the situation in the game went out of control, house captains Roshmi and Kriti try to manage the situation.
Luxury budget tasks are the most important ones as it is the only way for the housemates to get access to daily need stuff and other groceries. And if it’s a low-performance task, then the housemates have to compromise on their weekly house budgets.
Following the tasks, most of the housemates are now busy trying to solve their issues, differences erupted during the task. On the other side and for viewers excitement, Anup Jalota has some surprise for Jasleen which will be revealed in tomorrow’s show.
Housemates continue to indulge in the luxury budget task and today it’s the couples who will be at the receiving end. Earlier on Tuesday, Neha won the first round of the luxury budget task amid high drama which is usual in the Bigg Boss house.
Live Blog
Anup Jalota has a surprise for Jasleen Matharu. Meanwhile, Srishty and Neha are talking to Dipika and trying to console her.
Anup Jalota has started believing that Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani are very emotional. Following the task, the differences between Singles and Couples have increased.
Neha, Dipika decide not to talk to Khan sisters
After the task, Neha and Dipika have decided not to talk to Khan sisters — Saba and Somi.
Singles won the luxury budget task and that too within the given limit time. After the winning the task, singles just cannot control their excitement levels.
Khan sisters Saba and Somi Khan believe that Dipika played the game in an aggressive manner.
Jodis win another round. Meanwhile, house captains Roshmi and Kriti trying to handle the situation as Jasleen has started crying and is very disappointed with Dipika.
#ShivashishMishra is the next kaidi! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/FAVbKgE9eY— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 26, 2018
KV Bohra and Dipika putting their best effort forward to win the task. Meanwhile, Jasleen Matharu has got angry at the way task is going and leaves her ring.
#JasleenMatharu hain agli kaidi! Will she be able to complete the task? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/2FRJSC7yIN— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 26, 2018
An argument erupts between Saba Khan and Dipika amid the luxury budget task.
As luxury budget task is underway, the Saba Khan is upset with the behaviour of the singles.
Sreesanth is not going to be the part of the luxury budget task but he is allowed to give suggestions and motivate other team members.
Deepak Thakur is trying to motivate the jodis. The luxury budget task now in full swing.
First up is #SomiKhan for the task! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/d6CgGaxVcH— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 26, 2018
Luxury budget task continue
Singles are trying their best to win the luxury budget task.