Bigg Boss 12 Episode 30 October 15 2018 LIVE written updates: Anup Jalota, Sreesanth set to surprise other housemates as they are set to return to the game. It will be interesting to see how other contestants will react once they will return to the house.
Anup Jalota and Sreesanth are now having a conversation with other housemates and revealing everybody's game.
Sreesanth returns to Bigg Boss house
Sreesanth has also returned to the Bigg Boss 12 house. Both Anup and Sreesanth were staying at Bigg Boss' secret house.
Anup Jalota walks into the house
Anup Jalota has walked into the house once again and joined other housemates. It's a big surprise for other contestants in the house.
Sourabh is not happy with Romil who along with Surbhi nominated him for this week's elimination.
Karanvir and Dipika are saying that Srishty should get nominated. While she is arguing and asking Karanvir and Dipika that on what basis, she should be nominated.
Bigg Boss has asked Karanvir, Jasleen, Dipika and Srishty to decide among themselves that who will be nominated for this week's elimination.
Bigg Boss has also asked Romil and Surbhi to take their last decision as captains and decide since they will not be a jodi from now, they will have to name anyone who will continue as captain in the house.
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss has asked all the jodis to take their last decision as couples. The decision was to decide who among them will get nominated for this week's elimination.
Housemates wake up to the song Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banaane
Housemates wake-up to the song Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banaane. Bringing another twist to the game, Bigg Boss has dissolved all the couples in the game.