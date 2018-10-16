Bigg Boss 12 Day 30 Episode 31 LIVE written updates: Anup Jalota and Sreesanth are back in the Bigg Boss house and things are expected to get more interesting and excited. It is very likely that Anup Jalota will confront his alleged girlfriend Jasleen over her conduct in the house in his absence.

Updating …

Live Blog

For all the latest Bigg Boss News, download NewsX App