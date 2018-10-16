Bigg Boss 12 Day 30 Episode 31 LIVE written updates: Anup Jalota and Sreesanth are back in the Bigg Boss house and things are expected to get more interesting and excited. It is very likely that Anup Jalota will confront his alleged girlfriend Jasleen over her conduct in the house in his absence.
Updating …
Live Blog
Karanvir and Srishty plan another strategy
Karanvir and Srishty are having a conversation that they need to strategise their game plan as they also have to go ahead in the game.
Dikika shared it with Sreesanth that he was not trying to view things from his point of view.
Sreesanth, who is upset with Dipika, is in no mood to forgive her. Meanwhile, he is having some interesting revelations about Dipika and Jasleen after his outhouse experience.
Meanwhile, Sreesanth is continuing with his revelations about the other housemates, especially Dipika, who is now feeling that she is being ignored by other contestants in the house.
Sreesanth and Dipika enters into argument
Sreesanth is upset with Dipika, while she is trying to justify her conduct in the show. Dipika is not a fake person and asking Sreesanth why is he behaving in so cold way with her.