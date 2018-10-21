Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: According to latest reports, there are high chances that Dipika Kakar' s husband Shoaib Ibrahim and Srishty Rode's boyfriend Manish Naggdev will visit the Bigg Boss house. So, the fans can expect an emotional episode tonight.

With every passing day, Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss Season 12 is gaining more popularity countrywide. Housemates are leaving no stone unturned to make the reality show entertaining and their never-ending altercations are sticking the fans to their television screens. According to latest reports, there are high chances that Dipika Kakar’ s husband Shoaib Ibrahim and Srishty Rode’s boyfriend Manish Naggdev will visit the Bigg Boss house. So, the fans can expect an emotional episode tonight.

Last night, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan grilled the contestants for their behaviour and conduct throughout the week. While discussing the issue between Surbhi Rana and Sreesanth, Salman was seen advising Sreesanth that he must look after his way of doing things like the way he is projecting himself in the show is setting a very bad example outside.

Meanwhile, Srishty and Karanvir are safe from the week’s eviction and it is Urvashi, Sourabh, Jasleen and Sabha who need to worry.

The past week in the Bigg Boss house went full on entertaining as the captaincy task between Dipak and Shivashish made it one worth remembering. During the task, housemates revealed their interesting secrets and one of the most interesting secrets was held by none other than Shivashish.

It has already been 33 days since the show has hit the television screen and the real faces of the contestants are slowly and steadily coming to the light. So far, we have seen Surbhi Rana being targeted by housemates for innumerable times credits to her bold attitude, Dipika being aimed by co-contestants for her diplomacy and Sreesanth for her anger issues. Like all its earlier seasons, Bigg Boss 12 is grabbing the attention of its fans with every passing episode.

