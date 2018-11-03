Bigg Boss 12 Day 48 Episode 49 November 3 2018 LIVE written updates: Contestants in the Bigg Boss house got a big surprise as the former contestant and one of the most promising actresses Hina Khan entered the Bigg Boss house but now alone. She brought with her lots of questions, queries and allegations of the audience who are not happy with the way their favourite contestants are conducting their game-plan in the show. The one thing that cropped out with Hina’s presence was her discussion with Jasleen Matharu.
Hina told Jasleen that Anup Jalota has denied their relationship and people outside think that Jasleen pretended the entire thing just to get into the house. However, Jasleen said that Anup Jalota would have been feeling conscious outside the house, that is why he has made the statement. Besides this, she was also seen telling Anup that after she will come out of the house, both of them need to talk about their relationship.
Another special guest that came up with a dose of fun with him was singer Aditya Narayan. Aditya along with Salman added some humour to the Bigg Boss. He also dedicated a special song to Deepak Thakur following his mounting closeness with housemate Somi Khan. Aditya also dedicated “Phulo Ka Taaro Ka” song to Sreesanth and his countless sisters in the Bigg Boss house.
Salman Khan also revealed that Sreesanth, Dipika, Karanvir, Srishty safe from the eviction this week. Besides this, Bharti one again joined Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss sets and multiplied the entertainment with her humour and it won’t be wrong to admit that mere her presence is enough to take the audiences to the entertainment ride.
Live Updates
Bharti Singh performs Karwa Chauth rituals with Salman Khan
Bharti reveals that she has been on the fast since Karwa Chauth and has come today so that she can open her fast in Salman Khan's presence.
Salman Khan unveils names of contestants who are safe from eviction
Sreesanth, Dipika, Karanvir, Srishty are safe from eviction this week.
Aditya Narayan dedicates song to Sreesanth
Aditya dedicated "Phulo Ka Taaron Ka" song to Sreesanth over his relationship with Dipika Kakar.
Aditya Narayan dedicates songs to Bigg Boss housemates
Aditya dedicates "Pyaar Humein Kis Modd Par Le Aaya" to Deepak Thakur.
We have #AdityaNarayan on the #BB12 stage as a musical surprise for the housemates. #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/RLiU0MQZHc— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 3, 2018
Aditya Narayan mimics singers
Aditya Narayan mimics singers while Salman Khan performs on the songs that are picturised on him only.
Aditya Narayan in Bigg Boss house
Aditya Narayan makes a melodious entry in the Bigg Boss house. The singer sings "Tattad Tattad" from the film RamLeela.
Hina Khan questions Jasleen Matharu over her relationship with Anup Jalota
On being asked that Jasleen has faked the relationship just to get into the Bigg Boss house, she said that Anup ji is feeling conscious. She said that they both had decided to come together to come to the house to make their relationship public.
Surbhi Rana talks about her relationship with Sreesanth
Surbhi Rana explains that how her relationship with Sreesanth became better soon after a sudden fight. She said that Sree is not her friend, but she also believes that people surrounding him are the one who are actually misleading him.
Former Bigg Boss contestants Hina Khan enters Bigg Boss house
Hina Khan to play Hina ki Adalat. Hina calls Dipika inside the dock and asks her what the audiences have in their minds to ask her. Hina tells Dipika that during the last week, Dipika has failed to show herself. Hina said that according to the audiences, Dipika has no certain personality in the show.
Jasleen and Romil fight over captaincy task
Jasleen thinks that it was because of Romil that she lost the captaincy task. The entire matter than turned into a huge battle between them.
Here comes Appy Fizz caller of the week
The caller of the week asks Megha that somewhere she has lost her presence in the house. Following this, Romil clarified that she came with an idea that she will make her own group in the house, however, it all ended up after creating two groups in the house and she is not able to adjust with any of the group.
Salman Khan trolls Jasleen Matharu over the captaincy task
Jasleen tries to tell Salman that housemates flipped sides during the captaincy task. Salman tells Jasleen that every individual has played their cards during the task.