Bigg Boss 12 Day 48 Episode 49 November 3 2018 LIVE written updates: Contestants in the Bigg Boss house got a big surprise as the former contestant and one of the most promising actresses Hina Khan entered the Bigg Boss house but now alone. She brought with her lots of questions, queries and allegations of the audience who are not happy with the way their favourite contestants are conducting their game-plan in the show. The one thing that cropped out with Hina’s presence was her discussion with Jasleen Matharu.

Hina told Jasleen that Anup Jalota has denied their relationship and people outside think that Jasleen pretended the entire thing just to get into the house. However, Jasleen said that Anup Jalota would have been feeling conscious outside the house, that is why he has made the statement. Besides this, she was also seen telling Anup that after she will come out of the house, both of them need to talk about their relationship.

Another special guest that came up with a dose of fun with him was singer Aditya Narayan. Aditya along with Salman added some humour to the Bigg Boss. He also dedicated a special song to Deepak Thakur following his mounting closeness with housemate Somi Khan. Aditya also dedicated “Phulo Ka Taaro Ka” song to Sreesanth and his countless sisters in the Bigg Boss house.

Salman Khan also revealed that Sreesanth, Dipika, Karanvir, Srishty safe from the eviction this week. Besides this, Bharti one again joined Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss sets and multiplied the entertainment with her humour and it won’t be wrong to admit that mere her presence is enough to take the audiences to the entertainment ride.

Live Updates

