Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar October 20 2018 preview: As another week of one of India’s most popular reality TV show comes to an end, nominated contestants prepare themselves as one of them will have to leave the house, ending their Bigg Boss journey. Once again, it’s the weekend ka vaar with Salman Khan who will grill all the contestants over their week’s conduct. But it will Sourabh, Urvashi Vani, Jasleen Matharu, Srishty Rode, Karanvir Bohra and Saba Khan, who will be biting their nails, as they all have been nominated for this week’s eviction.

Season 12 of the reality TV show Bigg Boss started with a mixture of common people and celebrities, who participated in the show as single contestants and some came as couples. However, earlier this week, Bigg Boss in a surprise twist dissolved all the jodis and asked them to take their final decision as jodis which was to nominate one of them for this week’s elimination.

Among the khan sisters Saba and Soha Khan, Saba Khan was nominated, among Deepak and Urvashi’s jodi, Urvashi was nominated, from Shivashish and Sourabh’s jodi, both refused to take each other’s name, following which house captains Romil and Surbhi decided to take Sourabh’s name and nominated him for the elimination. Sourabh participated as commoner in the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss had also asked Jasleen, Karanvir, Dipika and Srishty to decide among themselves and nominate three names for this week’s eviction.

Meanwhile, among other events which took place in the previous week of Bigg Boss, Anup Jalota amd Sreesanth who were living in Bigg Boss’ outhouse returned to the show. For some it was a big surprise while some contestants got shocked to see that Anup and Sreesanth were not eliminated from the game.

According to rumours and inside reports, it is being expected that Sourabh will be ousted from the show this week as he has not given much content to the show.

