Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar October 20 2018 LIVE written updates: Salman Khan is all set to grill contestants over their past week’s conduct in the Bigg Boss house. Salman Khan will be questioning Surbhi Rana and Sreesanth over their daily disputes in the house. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see who among the nominated candidates will leave the Bigg Boss house.
Live Blog
Salman Khan says Srishty is also safe
Salman takes the second name from the nominated contestants for this week's elimination and says Srishty is also safe from getting evicted from Bigg Boss' house.
Salman Khan says Karanvir is safe
Salman Khan has begun talking about the nominated contestants and said that Karanvir is safe in this week's elimination.
All the housemates have entered into a war of words of Surbhi Rana's smoking issue.
Salman Khan is questioning Surbhi Rana
Surbhi Rana is clarifying that she did not speak in the house. Sreesanth and Anup Jalota had raised the issue of Surbhi Rana and questioned whether she smoke in the Bigg Boss house.
Saba Khan also hits out at Sreesanth
Sreesanth has become the talking point during the weekend ka vaar episode. Salman Khan is advising Sreesanth how to conduct in the house.
Surbhi Rana is not happy with Sreesanth
Surbhi Rana alleged that Sreesanth's behaviour is very irrational in the house. She said that Sreesanth is using his health issues as his strategy.
Surbhi Rana hits out at Sreesanth
After being asked by Salman Khan that what issues is she having with Sreesanth, Surbhi Rana went for an all out attack.
.@BeingSalmanKhan ke poochne par #SurbhiRana ne kiya @sreesanth36 par hamla, kaha attention paane ka tha poora mamla. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/MKRfssECMv— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 20, 2018
Salman Khan grills Sreesanth
Salman Khan is questioning Sreesanth's capability as sportsman. He said that being a sportsman he is not setting a fair example to give up in the task.
Salman Khan creates some laughter moments in the house
Salman Khan is talking to housemates and have started questioning there conduct in the Bigg Boss house. Meanwhile, with little jokes, he's is creating some laughter moments.