Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar October 21 2018 written updates:

Salman Khan kick-starts the show with song Selfish and reiterated that contestants will play the game individually from now on. Karanvir gets a surprise from Salman Khan. In the surprise, Karanvir gets a special message from his family. The video featuring his wife Teejay and twin daughters left Karanvir in tears.

Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari, Srishty Rode’s boyfriend Manish Naggpal and Dipika Kakkar’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim joined Salman Khan during tonight’s show. Senior journalist Debang was also present during the show.

Shoaib defended wife Dipika for all the decisions that she has taken so far. Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari also slammed Dipika for playing strategies with Sreesanth during the eviction task.

While defending husband Sreesanth, Bhuvneshwari said that he is not playing the game, but he is living it. He added that Sree is forgiving in nature because of which he has forgiven Dipika so easily.

Sreesanth and Romil make their debut in the Sultani Akadha. In the first round of the Sultani Akhada, Sreesanth and Romil hit each other with several allegations. It was one of the most interesting verbal Akhada so far. Ultimately, Sreesanth wins the war of words, however, Romil wins the Sultani Akhada after he made a lead in the second round.

This week, Sourabh Patel got evicted from the Bigg Boss house leaving his friend Romil Choudhry behind. In the precap, it was unveiled that Megha Dhade and Rohit Suchanti are the two new wild card entries.

