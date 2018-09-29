Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar September 29 2018 LIVE written updates: It’s going to be an exciting Weekend Ka Vaar as Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu will join show the host Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 12. Salman Khan will once again grill the contestants in the Bigg Boss 12 house over the incidents which had taken place in this week.
Salman Khan interacts with Anup and Jasleen
Salman Khan interacts with Anup and Jasleen over their conduct in the Bigg Boss 12 house and issues which other housemates are having with them.
Salman Khan interacts with Bigg Boss 12 housemates
Salman Khan is having discussions with Bigg Boss 12 contestants after housemates ranked who is more entertaining among them.
Housemates discuss who is more entertaining
Contestants in the Bigg Boss house are numbering each other on the basis of who is more entertaining the Bigg Boss season 12.
Ayushmann Khurrana enters Bigg Boss 12 house
Ayushmann Khurrana has entered Bigg Boss 12 house and is having discussions with the housemates about their issues, and opinions about other contestants.
Contestants of the Bigg Boss 12 may get a shock as double elimination may take place this weekend.
Salman Khan has something special for BB12 contestants
Salman Khan has some surprise for the contestants of Bigg Boss 12 apart from grilling them on their previous week's conduct.
Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu to bring fun activities for housemates
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu will join Salman Khan on the show. Both the stars will also ask housemates of Bigg Boss 12 to perform various fun activities.