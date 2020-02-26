Bigg Boss 13: Foe turned friends Arti Singh and Shafali Bagga, recently spend good time together, shares their pictures on Instagram. Bagga asking Arti to get married, writes in her caption, take a look.

Bigg Boss 13: The show that was aired for the longest period in the history of Bigg Boss, has some really outstanding contestants who had made their marks and will be remembered forever.Bigg Boss is one of the most popular season so far, as well as had great number of controversies. The season had great Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the host, taking up contestants from film and television industry participating in the reality show. Two of the contestant that are Arti Singh and Shafali Bagga who were not in good terms during the show later has reunite after the show. Recently they both had spent some good time together chilling and relaxing after the show.

The ladies were great entertainer and created great fan buzz during the show, where Shafali got eliminated early in the and Arti came up as a finalist. Not just they both many other contestants owns great lime light like Vishal Aditya Singh – Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla – Shehnaaz Gill or others, all the stars have kept in touch with each other.

Recently Shafali Bagga shares some pictures on her Instagram, where she looks happy with her foe turns friends Arti Singh. Anchor Shafali Bagga wrote in caption asking to meet independent Arti Singh, and giving her opinion regarding Arti’s personal life, asking her to get married soon. Take a loot at their beautiful picture together:

Bigg Boss 13 is the thirteenth season of the Indian reality TV series Bigg Boss and premiered on 29 September 2019 on Colors TV. The contestants left no stone un-turned in this season and after the finale, fans are waiting to see their favorite contestants back on television or movies. Arti and Bagga new post made their fans excited to see Arti getting married and they both cracking more parties together.

