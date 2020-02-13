Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale 15th February: Not just Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra has also been approached for the Swayamwar show planned by Colors channel. Slated to air on Colors from February 17, the show has been reportedly named as Mujhse Shaadi Karoge?!

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale 15th February: Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill and Television actor Paras Chhabra’s love life has become the talk of the town, all thanks to Bigg Boss 13. As India’s most loved and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 nears its grand finale on February 15, the makers of the show have some fun plans in store for their die-hard fans.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is also the host of the show, hinted that an upcoming matrimonial show in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar. Interestingly, Salman Khan also said that not just one but two Bigg Boss 13 contestants might tie the knot after the show ends. A strong word in the industry is that the first contestant that has been roped in by the channel for doing a swayamwar on national television is a Punjabi actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill.

However, latest reports suggest that not just Shehnaaz Gill but Paras Chhabra will be joining the show to find his perfect match. Titled as Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the show will go on air on February 17 and will witness Shehnaaz and Paras staying in the same house along with their six prospective matches.

A source close to a news portal has revealed that Maniesh Paul has come on-board to host the audition round and will help the duo find their 12 suitable matches. Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla have also been reportedly approached to finalise the top 12 contestants who will be in the running to become Shehnaaz and Paras’s ideal matches.

One of a Close Source informed us that Makers CONFIRMED Shehnaaz & they had talked with her inside house about this… Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi will go on-air from 17 February at 10.30pm. Also Paras Chhabra & Asim Riaz was offered for this#BiggBoss_Takhttps://t.co/BX2vLJamE0 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 12, 2020

To promote the upcoming show, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen with a wedding invitation card in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 13. Until then, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are in the running to win Bigg Boss 13 along with Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh.

