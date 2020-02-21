Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai has responded to Sidharth Shukla being called a biased winner. In an interview, Rashami responded that it is public's decision so she cannot comment on their decision.

Bigg Boss 13: After a long journey of 4 months flooded with several highs and lows, Bigg Boss 13 has finally come to an end with Sidharth Shukla being declared as the winner. Fans of Dil Se Dil Tak stars are elated with his victory but there are also several ardent fans of the show who are left disappointed. So much so that many social media users have also claimed that the show was biased towards Sidharth and the makers were hell-bent on making him win the show.

An entertainment news portal recently got in touch with Rashami Desai at an award function to comment on Sidharth Shukla being called a fixed winner. Commenting on the same, Rashami responded it is ultimately the public’s decision on who should be the winner of the show. She further quipped who is she to question their decision or Sidharth Shukla’s win.

When asked to comment on their controversial tea incident, Rashami said that she threw tea on him after he said something to her. Since that moment has passed, she doesn’t want to comment on it any further.

Despite being one of the most loved on-screen jodis of Indian Television, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla were at two different ends on the show. Over the course of the show, it was revealed that Rashami and Sidharth were in a relationship but things went haywire after some controversial news items got published. Their fans loving addressed them as #SidRa.

