After replacing X Bigg Boss contestant Gautam Gulati from Salman Khan's Radhe, Sidharth Shukla also won't be seen in the film, as he already has multiple projects after winning the grand Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla emerged as colors’ most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Since he won the show it was said that he is doing Salman Khan’s upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. But by recent reports, it is clear that he won’t be the part of the film, as because he is bagged up in many movies and it is impossible for him to cover all the projects.

Well, this is not the first time that rumors about the Dil Se Dil Tak actor being a part of Salman’s Radhe are doing the rounds. There had been many controversies regarding Shukla from the past few years. Shukla being the most violent and aggressive housemate in Bigg Boss, always got full support from his fan no matter his bad behavior. His fan didn’t leave him, in fact, they supported him throughout his journey by creating new hashtags for the actor. So much so that, he was even declared the most tweeted celeb on Twitter, according to Twitter India.

After winning the grand trophy of Bigg Boss Shukla was bombarded with multiple projects at high demands, and Salman Khan’s Radhe was also lying in his bucket after replaying Gautam Gulati who was first placed in a role in the high budget film. So due to too many projects in his casket and it is inhumanly, impossible for him to star in every project. By this he won’t be a part of Radhe: Most wanted Bhai.

Meanwhile, the superstar Salman Khan has two new films that will release on Eid, one being this year, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and the other is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. We wonder who will Salman rope in for Sidharth’s role in his movie Radhe.

