Singer and musician Anup Jalota is all set to enter much-awaited show of the year Bigg Boss 12, which will premiere tonight on Colors TV. The Bigg Boss 12 will surely bring back excitement on Indian Television, especially with the new concept of vichitra jodis. Popularly known as Bhajan Samraat, Anup Jalota was born in Uttarakhand’s Nainital on July 29, 1953. The 65-year-old renowned Bhajan singer started his musical career with All India Radio (AIR). Anup Jalota will enter the ‘Bigg Boss 12’ house with one of his students, Jasleen Matharu as vichitra Jodi.

Anup Jalota has earned a record number of 100 certified gold, platinum and multi-platinum discs. Anup Jalota had married Medha Gujral, his third wife, but the couple the couple got divorced later in 1994.

He was conferred with Padma Shri in 2012 for his contribution to the field of art-Indian Classical music. He is best known for his performances in the Hindu devotional music bhajan and the Urdu form of poetry, ghazal.

