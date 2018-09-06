Big Boss 12: Cricketer Sreesanth is likely to participate in the upcoming edition of the reality show Bigg Boss 12, say reports. The Salman Khan-hosted will showcase celebrities namely comedian Bharti Singh, Splitsvilla beauty Scarlett M Rose, Ishqbaaz star Srishty Rode, Sasural Simar Ka actor Dipika Kakar, Naagin 2 star Karanvir Bohra, Danny D and Mahika Sharma.

The stage is all set for the 12th edition of the reality show Bigg Boss. The Salman Khan-hosted show with celebrity couples will be air after 10 days from now on Colors television channel. As per the reports, Indian cricketer Sreesanth is likely to participate in the upcoming reality show. The makers of the show have finalised few names including comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa for Bigg Boss 12.

The tentative guest list of Bigg Boss 12 includes names of Uttaran star Tinaa Dattaa, sisters Tanushree and Ishita Dutta, Sasural Simar Ka actor Dipika Kakar, Naagin 2 star Karanvir Bohra, Danny D and Mahika Sharma, Splitsvilla beauty Scarlett M Rose and Ishqbaaz star Srishty Rode. And know reports suggests that cricketer Sreesanth will also be participating in the show.

The pacer from Kerala has played 27 test and 53 ODI and 10 T20I matches including the 2007 World Cup. Sreesanth has been out of the national side since 2011 after a legal ban from all BCCI related tournaments.

Read More