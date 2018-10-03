In the latest development in Bigg Boss 12, Devotional singer Anup Jalota has ended his 3-year-long relationship with Jasleen Matharu over her unwillingness to give up her clothes and makeup for a nominations task. However, Tweeple has come up with a different reason and it is enough to shock everyone.

Devotional singer Anup Jalota and his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu, one of the most popular contestant jodis of Bigg Boss 12, are back in the controversies. After making heads turn with the announcement of their relationship in the initial weak of the show, the singer has decided to part ways from her.

Opening up about his decision in front of all the housemates, Anup stated that he has decided to break up with Jasleen and will now be playing as an individual contestant. The reason behind the same is Jasleen’s selfish behaviour during the nomination task, in which she proved that her clothes and makeup are more important to her than him. Listening to this, Jasleen walked out of the dining hall and was seen crying about the same.

When Jasleen and Anup confronted each other, Jasleen quipped him about how he can doubt her love and devotion to which he responded that it was just task. He added that she could have at least brought her clothes and makeup to the table but Jasleen didn’t seem convinced and urged him to reconsider his decision.

Despite their shocking split on the show, Tweeple are not shocked at all and have found a possible reason behind the same. Interestingly, an online invite of the devotional singer’s live in concert is surfacing online, that is scheduled for October 27.

So this is the actual cause behind #AnupJalota's nominations this week. Sahi khel gayye @BiggBoss Scripted show for a reason!!!!!!!!!! 😡😡#BiggBoss12 #BB12 @anupjalota jii phirr itni overacting kyunn 😒😒 pic.twitter.com/mBrXz1K0vZ — Gajal🌈 (@Gajal_Dalmia) October 2, 2018

Janta pls don't waste your vote for #AnupJalota & #JasleenMatharu

Coz anyway your votes wouldn't matter !

So go for better choices like #Shreesanth or even #KaranvirBohra #ShristyRode As you all know how fake these Jodi's are So don't waste your vote for Jodi's #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/3GICigxJr3 — DskTalks (@Dsk_Talks) October 3, 2018

If the invite is to believed, Anup Jalota would be walking out of the show in the month of October itself to fulfill his professional commitments. Since Anup and Jasleen are nominated for the eviction this week as a result of their task, their exit from the Bigg Boss house will not come as a shock.

