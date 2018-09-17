Bigg Boss 12: After the premiere of Bigg Boss 12, Devotional singer Anup Jalota and his partner Jasleen Matharu have emerged as the most vichitra jodi of the season. Speaking about their relationship, Jasleen has stated that they have been dating since three and half years and the confession will come as a huge shock even for her friends and family.

The wait is finally over as audience’s dose of daily entertainment Bigg Boss has made a comeback on the small screen with Season 12. As the show made a dhamakedaar entry into our television screens last night, i.e September 16, several revelations sent shock waves on social media leading to a series of reactions. One of them was none other than Devotional singer Anup Jalota’s confession in which he admitted dating his disciple Jasleen Matharu.

In an interview with TOI, Jasleen stated that the confession will come as a huge shock even for her family and friends as nobody is aware of their relationship. Admitting that they have been in a relationship for three and half years, she stated that they don’t get to spend a lot of time with each other in the outside world due to their busy schedule but with Bigg Boss 12 they will. She added that with their stay in Bigg Boss, they will get to know if they can stay together.

On being asked about their age gap, Jasleen stated that the age gap never bothered them and they will get to the real reaction of people once they go inside the house. When asked how the duo would conduct themselves in Bigg Boss, Jasleen said that she would not hold herself back in showing proximity with him if she is feeling low as she doesn’t think there is anything wrong in hugging someone.

After the shocking confession, social media platform Twitter is filled with memes mocking the age gap between Anup Jalota and his partner Jasleen Matharu. Some of the social media users have even gone a step further to compare the duo with celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Check out some of the social media reactions on Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s relationship here:

There are still 8 years left for my girlfriend to be born 😷😭#AnupJalota — Vijay Singh (@Rip__Hunter) September 17, 2018

Never underestimate a man who sings Bhajans. Or for that matter who’s only 65 years young. 🤣#AnupJalota — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) September 16, 2018

My dad was so happy to see #AnupJalota on T. V and than Miss GF ki entry hui.. My dad was like kya bakwas hai bandh karo ye sab. 😂😂#BiggBoss12 — Hitanshi (@Hitaaanshiii) September 16, 2018

#AnupJalota in morning : Meera ho gayi magan🎶🎶#AnupJalota in night : Baby doll tu sone di 🎶🎶😁😂 — Bhrustrated® Activist (@AnupamUncl) September 16, 2018

Salman's reaction when he got to know about #AnupJalota's relationship 👌😂 Ye "Pyaar" sach me hi andha hota hain 😂#BiggBoss12#BB12 pic.twitter.com/HlmRyIgFNP — Aarohi Shergil (@AarohiShergil) September 16, 2018

Some where, Gandhi ji's reaction when he got to know about #AnupJalota's relationship…😂 pic.twitter.com/HwxKE7Vh7h — Sharique (@srq_official) September 16, 2018

