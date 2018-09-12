Bigg Boss 12: TV actor Dipika Kakar, who rose to fame with her popular telly show Sasural Simar Ka, is all set to enter Bigg Boss house in Season 12. The speculation was confirmed by Dipika's husband and former co-star Shoaib Ibrahim. Speaking about the same, Shoaib stated that everyone knows about it and it has been confirmed too. Hosted by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 12 will start airing from September 16 on Colors at 9 PM.

Bigg Boss 12 is all set to make a comeback on Indian Television and the audience cannot be more excited about the same. As the show nears its premiere date on September 16, speculations around the celebrity contestants and vichitra jodis are on an all-time high. Amid much speculations, Telly actor Shoaib Ibrahim has confirmed his wife and telly actor Dipika Kakar’s entry into the reality show.

In a conversation with leading daily, Shoaib revealed that the audience has read several reports on it and they know better than the actors about it. Reinstating that Dipika will be entering the Bigg Boss house this season, Shoaib stated that everyone knows about it and it has been confirmed as well. On being quipped whether Shoaib will also be joining Dipika on the show, he added that if he tells them everything then what would be the suspense in it.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar met on the sets of their popular telly show Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love. After confessing their feelings for each other, the duo also participated in Nach Baliye Season 8. Earlier this year, the love couple, popularly known as Shoaika, tied the knot in a private ceremony with their close friends and family in attendance.

On the launch day of Bigg Boss Season 12 in Goa, Bollywood megastar and show’s host Salman Khan revealed that the first vichitra jodi and celebrity couple to join the show would be none other than comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. Earlier this weak, the makers of the show also announced the first commoner jodi of the show. Introducing the vichitra jodi of a cop and a lawyer, their introduction read that while some jodis are made in heaven, some are born out of old rivalries.

Some jodis are made in heaven some are born out of age old rivalries. Watch #BiggBoss12 to get a dose of the craziest jodis, starting from 16th Sept every night 9 P.M. @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @PanasonicIndia @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/KqM72r6MRV — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 11, 2018

