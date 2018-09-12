Bigg Boss 12 is all set to make a comeback on Indian Television and the audience cannot be more excited about the same. As the show nears its premiere date on September 16, speculations around the celebrity contestants and vichitra jodis are on an all-time high. Amid much speculations, Telly actor Shoaib Ibrahim has confirmed his wife and telly actor Dipika Kakar’s entry into the reality show.
In a conversation with leading daily, Shoaib revealed that the audience has read several reports on it and they know better than the actors about it. Reinstating that Dipika will be entering the Bigg Boss house this season, Shoaib stated that everyone knows about it and it has been confirmed as well. On being quipped whether Shoaib will also be joining Dipika on the show, he added that if he tells them everything then what would be the suspense in it.
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar met on the sets of their popular telly show Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love. After confessing their feelings for each other, the duo also participated in Nach Baliye Season 8. Earlier this year, the love couple, popularly known as Shoaika, tied the knot in a private ceremony with their close friends and family in attendance.
On the launch day of Bigg Boss Season 12 in Goa, Bollywood megastar and show’s host Salman Khan revealed that the first vichitra jodi and celebrity couple to join the show would be none other than comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. Earlier this weak, the makers of the show also announced the first commoner jodi of the show. Introducing the vichitra jodi of a cop and a lawyer, their introduction read that while some jodis are made in heaven, some are born out of old rivalries.
