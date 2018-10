After the last episode's fight between Saba Khan and Srishty Rode, things are about to get a little hot in the house, gossips will follow and most probably someone is going to get busted for it. Now only this, in today's episode Bigg Boss will announce the next big task of the week.

After the last episode’s fight between Saba Khan and Srishty Rode, things are about to get a little hot in the house, gossips will follow and most probably someone is going to get busted for it. Now only this, in today’s episode Bigg Boss will announce the next big task of the week.

It’ll be interesting to see what Khan sisters after they lost their chance of becoming the next captain of the house.