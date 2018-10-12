Bigg Boss 12 Day 26 Episode 27 October 12 2018 preview: Today, Srishty could be highly disappointed as everybody will blame her for the fight in the last episode. Everybody is sure to gossip about the fight and for sure Sreesanth would not be happy about it as he's not with many issues.

After the last episode that turned into a battleground between Saba Khan and Srishty Rode, today’s episode will also be marred into tensions between the contestants. In the last episode, Saba pushed Srishty hard, making her fall on the ground. This incident will now show the true faces of the contestants.

However, the main catch would come in the form of Srishty being sent to kaalkothari, and then contestants with double faces would try their level best to pacify her.

It’ll be interesting to see Karanvir being pulled into a fight with Surbhi, while the 2 sisters will add fuel to fire as they will show their discontent on Karanvir’s statement on their presence in the reality show. It seems Khan sister would manage to corner him and are sure to all out against him.

Today, Bigg Boss could also announce the next task, as captains Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary will decide 4 contestants, 2 from singles and 2 from the jodis who need to improve their performance in the game and increase their involvement to stay in the game.

