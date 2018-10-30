Bigg Boss 12 Day 44 Episode 45 October 30 2018 preview: Former Bigg Boss 12 contestants Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are all set to enter the house today. In the preview shared by the makers, the duo can be seen telling the contestants that they have entered the house to stay with them. Reports are rife that Haryanvi sensation Sapna Chaudhary will be entering the show soon.

Bigg Boss 12 Day 44 Episode 45 October 30, 2018, preview: After ruling the TRP charts in Season 11, Ex Bigg Boss contestants Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are all set to enter the Bigg Boss house today. The duo, who will enter the house as a part of Diwali celebrations week, will be seen bringing back the spark with their note-worthy chemistry and the much-needed drama. To raise the excitement among the audience, the makers of the show have released a preview video in which Shilpa and Vikas can be seen entering the house.

As the duo enter the house with their suitcases and state that they have entered the house to stay with them, the rest of the housemates definitely look shocked.

Have a look at the preview here:

If the latest reports are to be believed, Haryanvi sensation and ex Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary will also be seen entering the house this week. With the exciting entries in the house, sparks are sure to fly and raise the entertainment quotient in the show.

Coming back to Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta, the duo shared a love-hate relationship in Season 11 and competed till the very end in the race towards the finale. While Shilpa emerged as the winner of the show, Vikas was the second-runner of the show.

After Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa was seen in web-series Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan and made special appearances in shows like Entertainment Ki Raat and Dus Ka Dum. Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta is currently hosting MTV’s show Ace Of Space.

