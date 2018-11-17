Bigg Boss 12 Day 62 Episode 63 November 17 2018 preview: Shivashish Mishra, who entered the house with his friend Saurabh Patel, has been apparently ousted from Bigg Boss 12. In the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan can be seen asking Shivashish Mishra to leave the house for disrespecting the show and breaking house rules.

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar is back and so is the fights, drama and excitement. Post a week full of ups and downs, the makers of the show have released the preview of the upcoming episode that promises interesting twists and turns. In the preview, the host of the show Salman Khan can be seen making an announcement that Shivashish Mishra has been ousted from the show for disrespecting the show. As the announcement is made, several housemates can be seen getting upset over Shivashish’s sudden exit.

In another segment released by the makers, Salman Khan can be seen questioning devotional singer Anup Jalota about his controversial statements post his exit from the show and asking him to clear the air around their relationship. Speaking about the same, Anup stated that he is not romantically involved with Jasleen and will never be as she is his student. Listening to this, Jasleen can be seen visibly upset as she says that she might have misunderstood everything.

Post the decision to evict Shivashish, #ShivashishEvictionIsUnfair is doing rounds on social media. Blaming the makers of the show, social media users are stating that Shivashish’s eviction is unfair as he has apologised for his actions and is one of the most genuine contestants this season.

Shivashish Mishra had entered the Bigg Boss 12 house this year with his friend Saurabh Patel. After the vichtra jodis were separated by the makers of the show, Saurabh Patel was one of the first ones to leave the show. In the house, Shivashish has been seen bonding well with Sreesanth and Jasleen Matharu. Would another chance be given to Shivashish to sustain in the show or would there be a double eviction this week? We would have to wait and watch the upcoming Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

