Bigg Boss Season 12 Day 7 Episode 8 September 23 written updates:

Salman Khan kick-started the second day of Weekend Ka Vaar along with Varun Dhawan. Celebrity contestants Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu are fighting against the commoners who have come in pairs and includes Somi and Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani and Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik. Earlier on Saturday, Salman Khan announced that Srishty Rode and Dipika Kakar are safe from the elimination.

In the beginning, Varun Dhawan entertained the audiences after he made the contestants perform Made In India task. The jodis won the task and Anup Jalota facilitated them with the winning trophy. After losing, Sreesanth accepted that he was the worst player during the task and he went to the Tope challenge.

Season’s first-ever Sultani Akhada also took place during the day. Srishty Rode and Dipika Kakar won the challenge by Saba Khan and Somi Khan. They also get a special power that they will be exempted from doing any work until the next captaincy task.

Salman Khan announced that nobody will get eliminated from the house this time which left housemates celebrating. Urvashi slams Somi Khan after she kept her point that the jodis have cheated during the Made in India task.

