Bigg Boss 12 Episode 2 September 17 2018 Highlights: After much anticipation, India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss 12 is finally back on Indian Television. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors at 9 PM on all days. This year, the house has been divided into Singles Vs Jodis.
The contestants that are a part of the show are Former Indian Cricketer S Sreesanth, Devotional singer Anup Jalota and his partner Jasleen Matharu, Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar, May I Come In Madam fame Nehha Pendse, Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Karanvir Bohra, Srishti Rode, Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel, Romil Choudhary and Nirmal Singh, Saba Khan and Somi Khan, Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma, Singer Deepak Thakur and his fan Urvashi Vani.
In today’s episode, Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani will be seen entering the show. With this, the relationship of Anup Jalota and his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu will be seen coming under the scanner of rest of the housemates.
Highlights
It's Shivashish Vs Somi in Bigg Boss 12.
#SomiKhan aur #ShivashishMishra ke beech shuru ho gayi tu tu main main. #BB12— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 17, 2018
.@NehhaPendse ne lagaya aarop ki #DeepakThakur aur #UrvashiVani ke effort mein nahi hai dum! Kya lagta hai aapko? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/joa60spfCJ— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 17, 2018
Housemates think that Nehha's decision to challenge Deepak and Urvashi was taken in haste and did not have a real reason.
Deepak Thakur says he does not believe in staying in the kitchen to come on camera. He adds that Nehha's real side would come in front as she would not be able to fake her personality for a long time.
Nehha Pendse says Deepak and Urvashi have no strategy, do not participate in anything and are not at all expressive.
Nehha Pendse challenges Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani.
Iss khel ke purane khiladi, @tentej aur @eyehinakhan ne liya #BB12 ke house mein entry. RT if you are excited to see them. #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/gfn6gklZtU— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 17, 2018
The battle of the question and answers for #JasleenMatharu and @anupjalota comes to an end with @SrSrishty winning it! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/gNNszAGE50— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 17, 2018
Housemates vote Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu as the weaker jodi!
Jasleen Matharu says she is accepting that she is in a relationship with Anup Jalota.
Housemates question Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's relationship. She responds that Bigg Boss 12 is not a dating show.
Dipika Kakar questions Jasleen Matharu whether she is reluctant to talk about her relationship with Anup Jalota. Hina Khan pitches in that it might be their strategy.
Saba Khan and Somi Khan questions Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's chemistry. Jasleen Matharu fights back!
Jasleen Matharu says they might be physically weak but they are mentally stronger.
Former Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani enter the house for the first challenge.
Srishti Rode challenges Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu.
Bigg Boss assigns the first task of the house. The task will have its effect on luxury budget, nominations as well as captaincy. In the singles vs jodis task, the contestants (or jodis) will try to prove themselves as the dominant one in a press conference set-up in an exchange of fiery questions.
Dipika Kakar and Nehha Pendse talk about dividing responsibilities in the house. Dipika says no one seems like a trouble creater in the house.
Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani open up about what they feel about rest of the housemates. Jasleen says she finds 2-3 housemates negative in the house.
Deepak gets candid with Jasleen, says he feels cornered by Sourabh Patel.
Deepak Thakur gets emotional, says it was his dream to come on television.
Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu talk about their relationship to Saba Khan.
Housemates start the day with Salman Khan's hit number 'tan tana tan.'
Deepak Thakur and his fan Urvashi Vani discover the fancies of Bigg Boss 12 house.